Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

