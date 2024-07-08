Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.0% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 319,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,785,000 after purchasing an additional 52,360 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $190.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.24. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $190.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

