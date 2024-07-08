JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.1% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $64,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $204.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $210.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.