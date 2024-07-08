Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 80,599 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,599 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $12,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $58.01 on Monday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

