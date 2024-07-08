Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,654,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 673,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,975,000 after buying an additional 33,795 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,241,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 19,314 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Compass Point upped their price target on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.27.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $118.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.52.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

