Norden Group LLC Invests $511,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in YETI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

