Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $160.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

