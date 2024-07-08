Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 776 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $927,298,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $150.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day moving average is $147.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.