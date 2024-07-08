Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $7,628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Airbnb by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after acquiring an additional 273,191 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,548,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,922 shares of company stock worth $62,811,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

