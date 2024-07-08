Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CBIZ by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

CBZ opened at $74.13 on Monday. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.93.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

