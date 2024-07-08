Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.23 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

