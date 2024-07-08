iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYF. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,062,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,026,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,681,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,913,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 812.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 52,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $95.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

