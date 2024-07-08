Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $194.89 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.