Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Shares of SWKS opened at $105.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $115.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

