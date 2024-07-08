Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 195.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,407 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,490,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,324,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,385,000 after buying an additional 96,209 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,261,000. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 1,172,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 131,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 316,438 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.78 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

