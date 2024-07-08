Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.43 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.39 ($0.09). Approximately 134,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 109,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.50 million, a PE ratio of -159.38 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Oman. The company operates in two segments, Software Product and Services and Engineering Services; and Consulting and Managed Services. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhances third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a protecting verifiable credentials middleware; Nightingale, a managed security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

