Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 8,328 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $581,503,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,553,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,561,000 after acquiring an additional 639,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $96.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $103.97. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

