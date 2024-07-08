Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.15% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDIV opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.82 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

