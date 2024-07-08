Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,890 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. KeyCorp increased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 3.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

