J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 587,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,357.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 274,520 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $7,847,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 4,259.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 71,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

