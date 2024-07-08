J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,910,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 980,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 44,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 56,943 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,700,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 326,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $10.63 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

