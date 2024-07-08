Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after buying an additional 3,681,157 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tilray by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Tilray by 11.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 155,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tilray by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 415,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 150,247 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

TLRY opened at $1.73 on Monday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

