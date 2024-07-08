BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Stake Cut by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $13,278,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 4,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,554,000 after buying an additional 1,466,807 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $3,022,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven K. Galson bought 21,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 103,601 shares of company stock valued at $596,338. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.