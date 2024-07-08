J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $201,000 in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 65.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,208,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 96,165 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 156,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 102,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 35,833 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

