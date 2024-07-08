J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,010 BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 2,407.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. Raymond James cut BrightSpire Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE BRSP opened at $5.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.92. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.64 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

