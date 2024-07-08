Norden Group LLC Purchases 3,237 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $558,646,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after purchasing an additional 290,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,395,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $73.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.59.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

