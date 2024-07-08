J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,968 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

