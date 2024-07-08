Norden Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,441 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,718.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $387,894.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,718.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,999,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $82.51 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

