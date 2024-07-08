J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 4,139,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,072,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 931,429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after buying an additional 892,960 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 871,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

