J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,582 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NYSE OPP opened at $8.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

