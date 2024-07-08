J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,488 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 2,279.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 211.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

