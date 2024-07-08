J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSMD. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 272.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $423,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 922,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 118,816 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Stock Performance

FSMD stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $39.02.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.