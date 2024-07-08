J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $135,000 Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $13.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

