Norden Group LLC Invests $806,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBS. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $30.44 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.