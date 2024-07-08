9,226 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,226 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Trade Desk by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $99.90 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 249.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.