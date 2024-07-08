Norden Group LLC Acquires 4,417 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $42.48 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

