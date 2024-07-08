4,392 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Zscaler by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $201.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.