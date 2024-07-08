The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,016,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CI opened at $319.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.46.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

