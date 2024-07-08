Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 3.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Bank OZK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

