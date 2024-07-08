BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 147,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $11.17.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

