Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Apogee Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:APGE opened at $38.02 on Monday. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $72.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.24.

Insider Activity at Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $225,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,084,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $558,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,939,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

