First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,012,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,815,000 after purchasing an additional 446,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,815,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $40.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,825,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,825,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

