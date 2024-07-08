First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Lowers Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,122 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 142.1% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 826,507 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 485,077 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2,383.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 415,536 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 398,805 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in Barrick Gold by 219.8% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 15,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 23.7% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

