Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 268,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,865,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,452,000 after acquiring an additional 160,373 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,547,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.