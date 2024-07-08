Norden Group LLC Invests $823,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

PFG opened at $78.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

