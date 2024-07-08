First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $393,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock opened at $247.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.99 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

