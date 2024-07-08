Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,679 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TKO Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 799,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after acquiring an additional 272,134 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TKO Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TKO Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in TKO Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $110.78 on Monday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $113.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $92.48.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

