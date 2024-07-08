First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Trims Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,025 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SK Telecom by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Price Performance

SK Telecom stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKM shares. Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

