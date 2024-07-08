Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $77.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.30.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 59.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

