Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,002 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 554.8% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 135,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 115,071 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $6,064,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MUE opened at $10.18 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

